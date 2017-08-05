‘Despacito’ is now the most viewed video on YouTube of all time

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit previously became the most streamed song ever last month

‘Despacito’ has broken the record for most viewed YouTube video of all time.

The hit track by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee was originally released in January 2017, but was later re-released in April with vocals from Justin Bieber.

The video for the original version of the song has reached over three billion hits on YouTube, taking it past the clip that held the previous record – Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa‘s The Fate Of The Furious-soundtracking ‘See You Again’. The pair held the record for just two weeks, as The Guardian reports.

“Thank you YouTube for ‘Despacito”s success,” Daddy Yankee said in a video posted to Billboard‘s Instagram page. “I recognise the influence that the platform has. The music industry has changed. The rules of music have changed. And YouTube has a big responsibility, and I recognise it. Breaking the record is overwhelming, and I’m happy to keep [inspiring] others to do the same.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

@daddyyankee reacts to #Despacito's new record A post shared by Billboard Latin (@billboardlatin) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

In July, it was revealed that ‘Despacito’ had been streamed more than 4.6 billion times since its release in January. The previous record was set by Bieber and his hit ‘Sorry’, which amassed 4.38 billion streams.

Fonsi said of the record-breaking news: “Streaming is a connector for audiences worldwide and it has helped my music reach every corner of the planet. It is truly an honour that ‘Despacito’ is now the most streamed song in history.”