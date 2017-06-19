‘Despacito’ singer defends Justin Bieber for forgetting Spanish lyrics

"I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass".

The singer behind ‘Despacito’ has defended Justin Bieber after he failed to remember the lyrics to the Spanish language song.

Singer Luis Fonsi, who sings the main vocals on the hit track, stuck up for Bieber after he forgot the lyrics during a live performance – before being pelted with bottles when he refused to sing it all together.

He told ABC Radio: “I mean, obviously I would love for him to…learn it.

“I don’t blame him not knowing [the lyrics], and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because that’s not his main language.”

He added: “We can’t expect the guy to just out of the blue get it perfectly. I mean, it’s obvious when he was recording the song he had the lyrics in front of him.”

He also praised Bieber for choosing to sing the lyrics in Spanish, despite being offered the chance to record in English.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“He had a chance to record the chorus in English, we had a full English lyric and he decided to take the time to record it in Spanish because he wanted to keep the originality of the song”, Fonsi added.

“So I actually applaud the fact that he took the time in the recording studio to do it and he did a great job.”