‘Despacito’ singer Luis Fonsi named Puerto Rico’s tourism ambassador

The song recently became the most streamed track and most viewed video on Youtube ever

‘Despacito‘ singer Luis Fonsi has been named Puerto Rico’s tourism ambassador.

The 39-year-old singer was born in the South American country’s capital, San Juan. His hit track references the country’s beaches in the line “Vamo a hacerlo en una playa en Puerto Rico.”



The main image on Puerto Rico’s tourism website is now of Fonsi and features the slogan “the longer you stay, the better it gets”.

The tourism board also posted a video on Twitter, featuring US TV hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest discussing ‘Despacito’. The footage is cut between shots of Puerto Rico’s cuisine, beaches and landscape, as well as a brief explainer of some of the hit song’s lyrics.

Earlier this month, ‘Despacito’ broke the record for most viewed YouTube video of all time.

The hit track by Fonsi and Daddy Yankee was originally released in January 2017, but was later re-released in April with vocals from Justin Bieber.

The video for the original version of the song has reached over three billion hits on YouTube, taking it past the clip that held the previous record – Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa‘s The Fate Of The Furious-soundtracking ‘See You Again’. The pair held the record for just two weeks, as The Guardian reports.

In July, it was revealed that ‘Despacito’ had been streamed more than 4.6 billion times since its release in January. The previous record was set by Bieber and his hit ‘Sorry’, which amassed 4.38 billion streams.