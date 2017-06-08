More details about what ‘4:44’ could be have been revealed

Does it have something to do with Jay Z's new album, or not?

In recent weeks, a mysterious advert for something called “4:44” has appeared on various websites, including NME.

“4:44” billboards have also been erected in New York and other US cities. The online advert shows the phrase ‘4:44’ on a plain, salmon-coloured background, but does not link through to another site. The advert is believed to be affiliated with Jay Z’s company Tidal, leading fans to speculate that it could be a teaser for his new album.

However, it has now emerged that 4:44 is actually a forthcoming film starring Danny Glover, Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali and Lupita Nyong’o.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Ali plays a boxer, with Glover as his trainer. A trailer for the film debuted during last night’s NBA Finals game in the US and is now available to watch online.

The film is being produced by Tidal, which suggests new music from the rapper could still be part of the project.

Jay Z last released a solo album in 2013 with the divisive ‘Magna Carta… Holy Grail’. It’s long been rumoured that he and wife Beyoncé are planning some kind of collaborative album.

Last week, it was announced that Tidal CEO Jeff Toig would be leaving his position after just 18 months – he is the streaming service’s third CEO in just two years.