Details of Josh Homme’s CBeebies ‘Bedtime Story’ confirmed

Homme will be reading 'Zog'

Details and the broadcast date of Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme’s CBeebies ‘Bedtime Story’ have been confirmed.

Last month, Homme exclusively confirmed to NME that he’d be following in the footsteps of the likes of Tom Hardy and Guy Garvey – having recorded his own ‘Bedtime Story’ for young viewers and parents on the BBC’s kid’s channel.

Now, the BBC have confirmed that Homme will be reading ‘Zog’, by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Alex Scheffler, to be broadcast on Friday October at 6.50pm.

A spokesman revealed: “He tells the story of Zog, a student of Madam Dragon’s school, who is very accident-prone. Will a mysterious little girl help him win a golden star?”

They also confirmed that Homme had recorded two more bedtime stories for CBeebies to be broadcast in future.

Homme’s involvement comes after Tom Hardy recorded five CBeebies bedtime stories, with the final episode airing last month in tribute to his late pet Labrador, Woody. Earlier this year, Captain America actor Chris Evans also appeared on bedtime stories, reading out ‘Even Superheroes Have Bad Days’ by Shelly Becker.

‘Villains’ by Queens Of The Stone Age is out now.