Details of Chris Cornell’s funeral revealed

The Soundgarden icon will be laid to rest this week

Following the tragic death of Soundgarden icon Chris Cornell, details have emerged of the late frontman’s funeral.

Cornell, also a solo artist and frontman for Audioslave, was found dead in his hotel room last week (May 17). He was aged just 52-years-old.

Now, as Associated Press reports, Cornell is set to be laid to rest at a private funeral service at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday May 26, according to attorney Kirk Pasich.

While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

They said that “if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions.” The statement adds: “Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris – or if any substances contributed to his demise.” The statement also cites the side effects of anxiety medication Ativan to include “paranoid or suicidal thoughts, slurred speech and impaired judgement”.

