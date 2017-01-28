Listen to the first track from Dev Hynes’ new project VeilHymn

Hynes has teamed with Bryndon Cook of Starchild & the New Romantic to form VeilHymn

Dev Hynes has teamed up with Bryndon Cook of Starchild & the New Romantic to form VeilHymn

In addition to his work as Blood Orange, Lightspeed Champion, and Test Icicles, Hynes has collaborated with the likes of Solange, Nelly Furtado, Connan Mockasin, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Cook previously appeared on Blood Orange’s latest album, ‘Freetown Sound‘, and has also worked with Solange. VeilHymn shared their collaborative track ‘Hymn’ today (January 28), which you can hear below.

Last month, Blood Orange shared a new video for ‘Better Than Me’ featuring Carly Rae Jepsen. The track is taken from Dev Hynes’ recent album ‘Freetown’ which was released last summer.

‘Freetown Sound’ was named after the capital of Sierra Leone, where Hynes’ father is from, and features a host of guests. These include Blondie singer Debbie Harry, Nelly Furtado, Empress Of, Bob Marley’s granddaughter Zuri Marley, Starchild, Bea1991, Ian Isiah, Ta-Nehisi C, Kelsey Lu and Ava Rain.

It followed 2013’s ‘Cupid Deluxe’ and was produced by Hynes.

In September, he called Devendra Banhart’s music “insufferable” before telling fans he intended to delete Twitter.

Hynes wrote in a tweet that was later deleted: “The music of Devandra Banhart is so insufferable I feel sorry for the entirety of Los Angeles, you deserve better.”

Asked by a fan, “What exactly is the point of being so insufferably rude?”, presumably in response to the now-deleted tweet, Hynes replied by simply writing: “Happiness”.

He then told fans, cryptically: “You should all know by now that I don’t attack people for no reason…”