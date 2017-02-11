Devo are the latest band to get their own set of emojis

The emojis were inspired by the 'Whip It' and '(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction' videos.

Devo have been given their own set of emojis, marking them as the latest act to inspire a new wave of icons.

Devo formed in 1973 and released debut album ‘Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!’ in 1978. Their last full-length LP ‘Something for Everybody’ was released in 2010.

Many of the new emojis reference memorable moments from videos for Devo hits like ‘Whip It’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ as well as other imagery unique to the band. You can see a sample of the emojis below or download the full pack here.

Apple

In November, emojis based on the cover of David Bowie’s 1973 album, ‘Aladdin Sane’, were added to the iOS emoji keyboard.

In 2015, DEVO’s Jerry Casale apologised after pictures of him celebrating his recent wedding with a September 11-themed party emerged online.

As reported, the couple hung images of their faces from a Twin Towers-shaped wedding cake to celebrate their wedding last Friday (September 11).

At the wedding in Santa Monica, California, the frontman and his new wife gave guests Stanley knives as presents, which are said to have been used by the terrorists who hijacked the planes used to make the attacks.

“I apologise to anyone who offended,” Casale told Billboard, who claims that the party was a surprise to him and his wife, 26 year-old Krista Napp. He added that the criticism he has received from internet users has “ruined our wedding”.

Casale said friends had questioned whether it was right to marry on the 14th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, but that he felt it was right as he and Napp “are the Twin Towers of love”.