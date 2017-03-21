Diana Ross now ‘unlikely’ to play ‘legends’ slot’ at Glastonbury 2017

Who could be taking the coveted Sunday slot?

Diana Ross now looks extremely unlikely to play the ‘legends’ slot’ at Glastonbury 2017, after being rumoured for much of the last year.

This comes after the Bee Gees’ Robin Gibb reportedly made comments at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards, claiming that Ross had been booked to perform during the coveted Sunday slot at 4pm on the Pyramid Stage – made famous by the likes of Dolly Parton, Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey, Lionel Richie and James Brown.

The rumours continued to circulate despite being denied by her manager, but now – as Somerset Live reports – it seems highly unlikely that she’ll be playing Glastonbury, as she’s booked to play the Ziff Ballet Opera House on Sunday June 25.

However, other rumours for who could fill the legends’ slot include Phil Collins, Barry Gibb himself and The Eagles.

While yesterday saw Nile Rodgers confirm himself for Glastonbury 2017, Ed ewasSheeran recently revealed as the third and final headliner, joining Radiohead and Foo Fighters in topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage, other acts rumoured to be appearing include Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher, Lady Gaga, and many more.