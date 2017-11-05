Diddy changes his name to Love

He says he won't respond to other monikers including Puffy, Diddy, and Puff Daddy

Diddy has announced he has changed his name again, and now goes by the moniker of Love.

The rapper, whose real name is Sean Combs, has gone through several name changes over the years.

Yesterday (November 4), he posted a video to his Twitter page where he announced the news. “I have some very, very serious news,” he said. I know it’s risky because it could come off as corny to some people. I decided to change my name again.

“I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers, but Love or Brother Love, okay?”

Watch the video above, via Pitchfork.

In September, Diddy topped Forbes‘ annual list of the highest-earning acts in hip-hop for the third year running.

The achievement was in large due to his Bad Boy Family Reunion tour and his partnership with Ciroc Vodka. Last year Diddy also sold off one-third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million (approx £52.2 million). Between June 2016 and June 2017, Diddy made $130 million (approx £97 million).

Drake, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre and Chance The Rapper rounded out the top five on the list.