Diddy says he was “only joking” about “corny” name change

"You can address me by any of my older names," Sean Combs clarifies

Diddy has backtracked on his recent announcement that he would be changing his name to Love, aka Brother Love.

In a video posted online at the weekend, Sean Combs admitted that while some people would think it was “corny”, he would now be going by the stage name of Love (aka Brother Love) and would “not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers”.

The rapper, who has gone through several name changes over the years, has now uploaded an additional video to Instagram (watch below), claiming that he was “only playing” about the name change.

The clip opens with Diddy singing the lyrics to Lionel Richie’s ‘Hello’, before he tells fans: “Today I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet. Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there, and due to there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. Okay? I didn’t change my name and it’s just part of one of my alter-egos. One of my alter-egos is Love.”

“You can address me by any of my older names and if you want to still call me Love, you can call me Love, baby,” he adds. “But I was only playing.”

Watch below:

I see you can't play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE. A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

You can see Diddy’s previous name change announcement clip beneath:

In September, Diddy topped Forbes‘ annual list of the highest-earning acts in hip-hop for the third year running.