Watch Diddy pay tribute to Notorious BIG on 20th anniversary of his death

Sean Combs reflects on passing of Biggie Smalls

Today (March 9) marks the 20th anniversary of the Notorious BIG, aka Biggie Smalls. To mark the sad occasion, the rapper’s friend and collaborator Diddy has paid tribute in a social media video.

Biggie was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in 1997, with his murder still a murder today.

In a video posted to Twitter, Diddy says: “This year is more of a sobering year. For us, we lived 20 years of our lives without somebody that has been a big part of our lives. That has basically been responsible for the legend of our careers. He’s fed a lot of families, made a lot of people dance, made a lot of people feel good.”

He adds: “Today we’re gonna reflect, because we miss him. 20 years later, time heals all wounds, but this wound ain’t healed yet.”

Watch below:

Diddy has also called on fans to rap their favourite Biggie lyrics. In an Instagram post, Diddy wrote: “20 years ago today we lost the greatest rapper of all time, The Notorious B.I.G. We’re celebrating his life through his music and through his legacy today. I want everyone to get involved and rap your favorite Biggie verse”.

Diddy previously said that he will retire from music after the release of his forthcoming album ‘No Way Out 2’. That is expected in April.