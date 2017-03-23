Diddy responds to discrimination lawsuit against his TV network

The rapper and mogul's Revolt cable network is at the centre of legal action from a group of former employees

Diddy has responded to a racial discrimination lawsuit that has been brought against his television network, Revolt.

The cable network are being sued by a group of former employees – who all served on the production staff of the televised version of Revolt’s popular radio show The Breakfast Club – who have alleged that they were fired in December 2014 because they weren’t young or black (via Page Six).

One of the five plaintiffs – who are all white and aged over 39 – claimed that on one occasion when he questioned why the show’s guests were allowed to be late and unprofessional, he was given a response that “clearly” referred “to African-American culture and/or African-American hip-hop culture, which [the producer] assumed he did not understand because he was Caucasian.”

Diddy has now responded to the lawsuit, which was issued on Tuesday (March 21) against the network the rapper and mogul founded in 2013, through a statement issued by his legal representatives.

“These claims are without merit and have previously been dismissed by the EEOC,” the statement reads. “Revolt Media and TV, LLC has always been committed to diversity in the workplace and is an equal opportunity employer.”

Earlier this month, Diddy paid tribute to his close associate, the Notorious B.I.G., on the twentieth anniversary of his death – watch his tribute video here.

Diddy has also previously said that he will retire from music after the release of his upcoming album, ‘No Way Out 2’. That release is expected to arrive in April.