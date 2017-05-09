Diddy’s former chef sues him for sexual harassment claims

The rapper and entrepreneur's lawyers have dismissed the lawsuit as "frivolous"



Diddy has been accused of sexual harassment in a new lawsuit from his former personal chef.

The rapper, real name Sean Combs, is being sued by Cindy Rueda over claims that she was “regularly summoned” to serve him meals while “Mr Combs and/or his guests were engaged in or immediately following sexual activity.”

Filed on Monday (May 8), the suit also claims that, on at least one occasion, Diddy was naked when she entered the room and asked her if she “was attracted to or liked his naked body.” [via TMZ] After complaining about sexual harassment to one of his assistants, Rueda was then accused of stealing one of the rapper’s watches – prompting Diddy to make her sign an exit agreement that waived all of her rights not to sue the rapper and entrepreneur, or she’d face prosecution. Rueda refused to sue, and was fired.

Rueda is now suing Combs for wrongful termination, sexual harassment and violation of whistle-blower protection. Representatives for Diddy told TMZ that “this is a frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-employee who was fired for cause.”

Back in March, Diddy responded to a lawsuit that had been brought against his television network Revolt – with the aggrieved party alleging racial discrimination.