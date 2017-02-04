DIIV’s Zachary Cole Smith checks into rehab

"Now is the time for me to stop kidding myself," he wrote in an Instagram post sharing his decision

DIIV frontman Zachary Cole Smith has announced that he has checked himself into a “long-haul inpatient treatment”.

The musician posted a note on his Instagram page sharing his decision with his fans. His struggles with drugs have been well-documented, with second album ‘Is The Is Are‘ written about his relationship with heroin.

“So I guess now is the time for me to stop kidding myself, and everybody else,” he wrote. “Checking in now for a long-haul inpatient treatment…

“I’ve taken this road way past the point of sanity and fucked with way too many people. See you all on the other side, I love you forever, you know who yous are. Thanks to Bailey and Ed and Dani and Will and Amanda and my mom. Sorry.”

Smith was arrested with then-girlfriend Sky Ferreira in September 2013 for possession of heroin and ecstasy.

The pair were driving through New York when police reportedly pulled the car over after seeing the driver commit a number of infractions. The Daily Freeman reports that upon pulling the vehicle off the road, they discovered Smith had a “plastic bag containing 42 decks of heroin” on him while Ferreira “was found in possession of ecstasy and resisted arrest”.

In addition to the drugs, Smith was charged with violations for having an unregistered motor vehicle, driving without insurance, unlicensed driver, and having an inadequate exhaust system. He was “charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of stolen property and one count of aggravated unlicensed driving, all misdemeanors”.

DIIV released their second album ‘Is The Is Are’ in September 2015.