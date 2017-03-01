Diplo calls fellow producer ‘baby penis’ in Twitter spat

Major Lazer star sparred with Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens

Diplo was involved in a Twitter spat this week with fellow producer Oliver Heldens.

The dispute began when Dutch DJ Heldens spoke critically of Major Lazer’s remix of Ed Sheeran single ‘Shape Of You’. He wrote: “No offense, but this remix could have been so much better. Next time send me and let’s collab”.

“If I wanted to make a future house remix with the same bassline over and over again I will hit you up you baby penis,” Diplo replied, describing Heldens as looking like “a nine year old with a beard”.

Dillon Francis soon waded in, as he and Diplo posted an old press photo of Heldens mocked up as a Gap advert.

Heldens soon cleared up that he hadn’t been meaning to cause offence, saying: “We Dutchies are sometimes a bit too straightforward lol, I’m def not a hater, but I like to speak my mind.” Diplo then tweeted, suggesting that the whole thing had been cleared up: “lol Guys this is over me and Oliver love each other”.

Diplo is known for his Twitter beefs. In 2014, he briefly exchanged heated messages with Lorde after mocking Taylor Swift’s lack of “booty”. He later described Swift’s fans as worse than the North Korean army.