Diplo tweets that he “sent my CV for R Kelly sex cult membership”

The Major Lazer member has since deleted the tweet, which made reference to the alleged claims made against R Kelly yesterday (July 17)

Diplo has caused a stir on social media after tweeting that he “low key sent my CV for R Kelly sex cult membership.”

The tweet made reference to the allegations which were made against R Kelly in an investigative report which was posted online by Buzzfeed yesterday (July 17). The artist has since categorically denied the allegations, which claim that he runs an “abusive and controlling cult” of young women and aspiring female musicians.

As reported by Spin, Diplo appeared to make light of the allegations earlier today (July 17) by tweeting a distasteful joke about the situation. In a now-deleted tweet (which was screenshotted by Twitter user Morgan A Baila), Diplo wrote: “Low key sent my CV for R Kelly sex cult membership.”

See the controversial tweet in question below.

The Major Lazer member deleted the post 20 minutes later.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for R Kelly categorically denied the allegations made against the artist in yesterday’s Buzzfeed report in a statement.

“Mr Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him,” Kelly’s lawyer Linda Mensch said in a statement. “Mr Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”