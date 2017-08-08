Diplo reveals the reason why Rihanna won’t work with him

"She's like the one artist that we can't ever get."

Diplo has revealed the reason Rihanna refuses to work with him.

The producer spoke out in an interview with GQ Style, saying: “I just want her on a Major Lazer song. She’s like the one artist that we can’t ever get.”

He opened up to the mag about his attempts to get the singer to collaborate with him.

“I played her ‘Lean On’. She was like, ‘I don’t do house music’. I face-palmed so hard on that one,” he said.

“Another time I had a session with her, and Future was also invited. The Weeknd was there. Metro Boomin was there before anybody knew who he was. I was so contact high.

“Future played her, like, 700 songs. It was four in the morning. Finally, I was like, ‘Yo, G, I’m leaving unless you let me play her a song’.

“So I played her a song. And she was like, “This sounds like a reggae song at an airport”. [laughs] I was like, I’m gonna go kill myself.”

The DJ has previously admitted that ‘Lean On’ was originally offered to both Nicki Minaj and Rihanna, but given to MØ when both singers turned it down.

Following the song’s success, Diplo called their decision “a blessing in disguise.”

However, he doesn’t seem too bothered by Rihanna’s decision.

“I think before we’re all done, she’ll be on a song of ours,” he told GQ.

“Hopefully. But if not, I don’t really care.”