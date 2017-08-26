Diplo runs through the crowd in a zorb ball as Major Lazer ‘bring carnival’ to Reading Festival

The EDM troupe played as main support to Saturday night's headliner, Eminem

Major Lazer said they wanted to bring carnival to Reading Festival as they played the penultimate set on the Main Stage today (August 26).

The EDM group performed ahead of Eminem‘s day two headlining set.

As The Weeknd‘s ‘High For This’ blared out of the PA, a zorb ball was brought to the end of the ramp approaching the crowd. Diplo climbed into it, telling the audience: “I think I might be drunk for this.”

He then made a brief sojourn into the audience, venturing midway through the left hand side before quickly heading back to his bandmates.

Mental #readingfest #reading @majorlazer #majorlazer A post shared by Paul Danan (@pauldanan) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

When he returned, they referenced the famous Notting Hill Carnival, which is currently taking place in London. “It’s carnival weekend in London, we’re going to bring it here for Reading Festival,” they announced.

As a brief burst of a remix of Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ ‘Heads Will Roll’ aired, the group asked the crowd to freeze. They and their dancers followed suit. Afterwards, Walshy Fire said: “I wanna make sure we don’t do any more moshpits up front.

“The only reason I ask is because I can see some people having a problem with the moshpits. Here’s what I want you to do is stay where you are until I tell you to move.” He then instructed everyone in the field to “get low”.

The rest of the set saw Major Lazer play snippets of songs like Usher‘s ‘Yeah’, Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘Humble’ and their own collaboration with Justin Bieber, ‘Cold Water’.

“It’s crazy that we’re able to share the stage with bands like Korn and Eminem, bands I’ve loved my whole life,” Diplo said as the set reached its end. “We’ve got a lot of problems back in America, but I’m glad I got to come and party with my favourite people in the world.”