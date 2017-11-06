Diplo tells Taylor Swift fans to “calm down” after dissing singer’s music

Major Lazer star recently said that Swift's music "doesn’t relate" to kids

Diplo has hit back at Taylor Swift fans, telling them to “calm down” following reports that he dissed the singer’s music in a recent interview.

An excerpt from a new interview with Rolling Stone recently leaked online with the Major Lazer star reportedly saying: “Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to [Post Malone track] ‘Rockstar’ and [Cardi B hit] ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don’t want to listen to, like, [Swift single] ‘Look What You Made Me Do'”.

“That music doesn’t relate to them at all,” Diplo reportedly added. “I don’t think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I’m impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift.”

After criticism from Swift fans online, Diplo fired back on Twitter, saying: “Calm down Swifties, ‘All Too Well’ is one of my [fave] songs,” referring to the singer’s 2012 ‘Red’ track. See that tweet below.

This isn’t the first time Diplo has had a run-in with Swift’s fans. In November 2014, the electronic producer ignited a public feud by tweeting that “someone should make a kickstarter campaign to get Taylor Swift a booty”, leading to much criticism from Swift’s fanbase and even fellow pop star Lorde, who jumped to Swift’s defence by replying: “Should we do something about your tiny penis while we’re at it hm.”

After describing Swift’s fans as “a worse army than North Korea’s”, Swift and Diplo eventually patched things up at the 2015 Grammy Award, with Diplo admitting that “one of the biggest mistakes of my career was definitely fucking with her”.