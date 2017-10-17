‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ movie director shares sneak preview of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury

"Couldn't help myself and had to post this iPhone pic."

Bryan Singer has shared a photo of Rami Malek performing as Freddie Mercury, from the upcoming Mercury biopic, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

Singer – the film’s director – shared a photo on his Instagram of Malek playing the late Queen frontman, captioning it: “Couldn’t help myself and had to post this iPhone pic.”

Singer is best known for directing the ‘X-Men‘ franchise. 36-year-old Malek is a relative unknown, having previously acted in TV series, ‘Mr Robot’.

Sacha Baron-Cohen was originally planned to take the lead role, but pulled out after disagreements with members of the band involved in the movie, Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Queen confirmed details of the biopic back in July.

The full cast of the film was revealed shortly after, with ‘X-Men Apocalypse”s Ben Hardy playing drummer Roger Taylor, ‘The Tourist”s Gwilym Lee portraying Brian May and ‘Jurassic Park”s Joe Mazzello taking the role of bass guitarist John Deacon.

Last month, footage emerged of Malek filming the iconic Live Aid scene, with Bryan May sharing an image of the Live Aid stage being recreated.

Mike Myers is also reportedly in talks to join the cast.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is due for release in December 2018.