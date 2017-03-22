Director gives update on Bjork’s ‘future-facing’ new album

'We just want to evolve what we did in 'Vulnicura'

One of Bjork‘s close collaborators has revealed that she’s ‘already written quite a bit’ of her new album and it’s sounding ‘really future-facing’.

Artist and filmmaker Andrew Thomas Huang is responsible for producing some of Bjork’s most striking recent music videos – including ‘Blake Lake’ and ‘Mutual Core’. Now, he’s revealed that they’re planning on working together again on the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Vulnicura‘.

“I’m also working with Björk on a video for her new album,” he told Fader.

Asked about the sound of the new album, he replied: “I think it’s a bit too early for me to say at the moment, but, you know, Björk’s already written quite a bit of it. We just want to evolve what we did in ‘Vulnicura,’ which was so personal and introspective.

“What I can say is this new album’s gonna be really future-facing, in a hopeful way that I think is needed right now. I’m excited. It will probably be utilizing more of my visual effects background as well.”

Bjork has been working on her next record for over a year with producer Arca. Last year, Tri Angle Records boss Robin Carolan spoke out to discuss Bjork’s creative process, denying speculation that the star doesn’t produce her own music and adding that the next album ‘will blow you all away’.

“Just wanted to get something off my chest, because it’s been irritating me – I’m constantly being asked if Bjork is in charge of her records,” he said. “Simple answer; yes. She is the boss. 100 percent. She writes, produces, composes, sings. She might bring people in to facilitate her vision, but first and foremost it is HER vision. Guys (and it’s always guys) need to understand this. She needs no one. How much incredible music does one woman have to release until people cut this crap?”

He added: “And yes, her new material is going to blow you all away.”