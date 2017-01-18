Dirty Projectors announce new album, share new song ‘Up In Hudson’

It will be the group's first new album in five years.



Dirty Projectors have announced a new self-titled album, their first since 2012’s ‘Swing Lo Magellan’.

Over the last few months, the Brooklyn group have been teasing their long-awaited return, releasing two new songs ‘Keep Your Name’ and ‘Little Bubble’ which was accidentally unveiled early by Spotify.

Alongside the announcement, the band have shared another new track, ‘Up In Hudson’. The almost eight-minute long song name checks both Kanye and Tupac with the lines: “Now I’m listening to Kanye on the Taconic Parkway ridin’ fast / And you’re out in Echo Park blasting Tupac, drinking a fifth for my ass.” Listen below.

There remains some question over the current line-up of Dirty Projectors following rumours that vocalist and guitarist Amber Coffman has left the group. A representative for the band would only confirm that the new record features founder David Longstreth and collaborators. In addition, only Longstreth is pictured in a new press shot.

Since releasing their sixth album in 2012, Coffman has collaborated with Major Lazer, Snoop Lion and J. Cole. She was also listed as a contributor on Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’.

In October, Coffman announced a solo album ‘City Of No Reply’ and released a new song ‘All to Myself’. Watch its video below.

Meanwhile, David Longstreth went on to co-write Kanye West, Rihanna and Paul McCartney’s 2015 hit single ‘FourFiveSeconds’. Both he and fellow band member Nat Baldwin played at rallies earlier this year for Democrat Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Another band member, Olga Bell, released a solo album called ‘Tempo’ in May.

‘Dirty Projectors’ will be released on February 24.