Dirty Projectors and Fleet Foxes members debate the decline of indie music

Dave Longstreth and Robin Pecknold involved in Instagram discussion

Members of indie bands Dirty Projectors and Fleet Foxes have taken to Instagram to debate the so-called decline of the genre.

Dirty Projectors frontman Dave Longstreth kicked off the discussion by asking whether indie rock had become “both bad and boujee”, referring to the Migos rap hit of the same name.

Longstreth went on to argue that indie has become boujee “in the word’s negative sense: refined and effete”, as well as “musically underwhelming… and also bad like sartrian bad faith, outwardly obedient to an expired paradigm that we know in our hearts makes basically no sense.”

Fleet Foxes singer Robin Pecknold replied that he doesn’t “know what counts as ‘indie rock’ these days… like, Whitney, Mac DeMarco, Angel Olsen, Car Seat Headrest? Idk if any of that has ‘cutting edge’ written into the M.O., even if it’s fun to listen to.”

Pecknold added: “Feel like everything else that gets covered that’s progressive is in other landscapes, either more commercial ones or less commercial ones. I feel like 2009, ‘Bitte Orca’ [Dirty Projectors album] / ‘Merriweather [Post Pavilion’, Animal Collective album] / ‘Veckatimest’ [Grizzly Bear album], was the last time there was a fertile strain of ‘indie rock’ that also felt progressive w/o devolving into Yes-ish largesse.”

Longstreth responded that “novelty / newness is exciting and useful to reflect a changing world, but it seems like human experience/nature has a way of staying constant : for this ,we don’t need music that changes all the time; for this, tradition is valuable”.

Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste also offered input in the form of the shocked-face emoji.

Meanwhile, Dirty Projectors recently announced new self-titled album, their first since 2012’s ‘Swing Lo Magellan’. Listen to single ‘Up In Hudson’.