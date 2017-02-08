Disclosure announce ‘time out’ from music

Duo to take a break in 2017

Disclosure have announced that they will be taking a break this year.

The UK production duo, whose last release was 2016’s ‘Moog For Love’ EP, posted a handwritten letter to Twitter earlier today (February 8), writing: “This year, we are only going to do a few special things”, citing their Wild Life Festival in Brighton and “a few other bits we can’t mention just yet”.

They continued: “For the most part however – we’re going to be taking some time out and enjoying some much needed rest. We will be back!… but until then…” See their announcement in full below.

Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence released their ‘Moog For Love’ EP last June. The three-track release featured lead single ‘BOSS’, plus ‘Feel Like I Do’ – which featured a sample of soul star Al Green, who gave Disclosure the original stems to one of his tracks after he heard a previous sample the pair had made from his vocals – and third track ‘In The Moog For Love’, which featured Eats Everything.

The duo rose to fame with their Mercury Prize-nominated debut ‘Settle’ in 2013. It features lead singles ‘Latch’ and ‘White Noise’. They followed it with ‘Caracal’ in 2015. The latter album included collaborations with The Weeknd, Lorde, Sam Smith, Miguel and more.