Dizzee Rascal: ‘Going back to grime? I was making it before anyone else’

'I didn't want to make people bounce up and down'

Dizzee Rascal has spoken out about his new album, saying that it’s less a ‘return’ to grime as he was an originator of the genre.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The grime pioneer is set to release his new album ‘Raskit‘ on July 21. Appearing on the cover of this week’s NME Magazine, Dizzee opens up about the record’s edgier sound, rejecting the poppier side of his last two albums.

“I get people moaning like, ‘Ah, you’re trying to come back to grime, now?’ What are you talking about? I was making grime before anyone else,” Dizzee told NME. “That’s not something that’s even really out there as a fact, but at the same time you’ve got people like Stormzy bigging me up, saying that I’m the one who influenced him. And you can hear it.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He added: “Of course I could feel that a lot of people were calling for me to make a rap or grime album – I don’t live on the moon. I didn’t want to make people bounce up and down. I feel like I’ve maxed out on it.”

Dizzee Rascal’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

October

2 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

5 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

6 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

7 – O2 Acadmey, Leeds

9 – UEA, Norwich

12 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

13 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

14 – Academy, Manchester

16 – O2 Academy, Bristol

17 – Rock City, Nottingham

19 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

20 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 – Dome, Brighton