Dizzee Rascal: ‘What has Jeremy Corbyn done for grime?’
Dizzee questions the meaning of the 'Grime4Corbyn' movement
Dizzee Rascal has questioned the meaning of the ‘Grime4Corbyn’ – asking what the Labour leader has ever done to help he genre.
The ‘#grime4corbyn‘ campaign came in the wake of the likes of JME endorsing the Labour leader – who even went as far to meet with Corbyn this weekend to discuss how to encourage young voters to get involved. Not only that, Novelist, Stormzy and UK rapper Akala also endorsed Corbyn – before he was added to the line-up of Boy Better Know on Wikipedia. However, now grime pioneer Dizzee has questioned his connections to the scene.
As well as discussing his decision to make a grime album with ‘Raskit‘, Dizzee also downplayed the rivalry with former friend and collaborator Wiley as an ‘imaginary feud’.
Dizzee Rascal releases new album ‘Raskit’ on July 21. His upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.
October
2 – O2 Academy, Liverpool
5 – O2 Academy, Newcastle
6 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
7 – O2 Acadmey, Leeds
9 – UEA, Norwich
12 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
13 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
14 – Academy, Manchester
16 – O2 Academy, Bristol
17 – Rock City, Nottingham
19 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
20 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
21 – Dome, Brighton