Dizzee Rascal: ‘What has Jeremy Corbyn done for grime?’

Dizzee questions the meaning of the 'Grime4Corbyn' movement

Dizzee Rascal has questioned the meaning of the ‘Grime4Corbyn’ – asking what the Labour leader has ever done to help he genre.

The ‘#grime4corbyn‘ campaign came in the wake of the likes of JME endorsing the Labour leader – who even went as far to meet with Corbyn this weekend to discuss how to encourage young voters to get involved. Not only that, Novelist, Stormzy and UK rapper Akala also endorsed Corbyn – before he was added to the line-up of Boy Better Know on Wikipedia. However, now grime pioneer Dizzee has questioned his connections to the scene.

Speaking to NME for this week’s cover feature , Dizzee asked: “Grime 4 Corbyn? I just don’t know what I’m supposed to feel about that – does he even listen to grime? Did he say anything about grime onstage at Glastonbury? No? Well, there you go.”

As well as discussing his decision to make a grime album with ‘Raskit‘, Dizzee also downplayed the rivalry with former friend and collaborator Wiley as an ‘imaginary feud’.