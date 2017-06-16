Listen to Dizzee Rascal’s new single ‘Space’ as he announces new album ‘Raskit’ and UK tour

The slew of announcements end the four-year wait since his last solo album, 'The Fifth'

Dizzee Rascal has marked his latest comeback by announcing a brand new album, UK tour dates and a fresh new single – listen to ‘Space’ below.

The Bow MC last released an album in 2013 with ‘The Fifth’, and has been relatively quiet on the release front in the intervening years. Last year, he only appeared as a featured artist on two singles – Calvin Harris‘ ‘Hype’, and DJ Fresh and High Contrast’s ‘How Love Begins’.

However, Dizzee has now officially announced the resumption of his solo career. The MC revealed that his new album – which he had previously hyped up as a “loud, rap-based album” – would be called ‘Raskit’ during a teaser trailer that was livestreamed yesterday (June 15).

Dizzee has also shared ‘Space’, the first song from the new project – watch the official video for the new single below.

As well as the release of ‘Space’, the 32-year-old has also announced a new UK tour. Kicking off in Liverpool on October 2, the tour will continue for nearly three weeks before wrapping up at the Brighton Dome on October 21.

See Dizzee Rascal’s new tour dates below.

October

2 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

5 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

6 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

7 – O2 Acadmey, Leeds

9 – UEA, Norwich

12 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

13 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

14 – Academy, Manchester

16 – O2 Academy, Bristol

17 – Rock City, Nottingham

19 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

20 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 – Dome, Brighton

The news of Dizzee’s return to music arrives just after rumours spread earlier this week that he is set to reignite his old feud with fellow MC Wiley, with the latter responding to the rumours by writing on Twitter: “Dizzee, you can’t talk to me. I am the reason you are here. Trust me, you don’t want war with me bro. Not today.”