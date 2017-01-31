Dizzee Rascal to headline Outlook Festival 2017 in Croatia

The 'Boy In Da Corner' MC will play the festival's opening concert

Dizzee Rascal has been announced among the headliners for Outlook Festival 2017.

The dance and bass music-centric Croatian festival, which takes place at Fort Punta Christo in Pula, will celebrate its tenth edition this year. The 2017 festival will take place from September 6-10.

The first wave of acts for its 2017 festival have been announced today, with Dizzee Rascal the stand-out booking among the headliners. The 32-year-old MC will kick off the festival with the opening concert, which will take place in a 2000-year-old ampitheatre located on the festival site.

Wiley will also play at Outlook this year, as will fellow grime MCs Giggs, Newham Generals and Spyro. Dubstep producers Plastician and Digital Mystikz will also perform, as will New York rapper Princess Nokia and hip-hop producer MNDSGN.

Tickets are on sale now from the Outlook website, where you can also find the full line-up, as well as information on travel and accommodation.

Watch Outlook’s official announcement video below.

Dizzee Rascal brought his debut album, ‘Boy In Da Corner’, to London for a special one-off show back in October, where he played the record in its entirety. The album was widely acclaimed as a grime masterpiece upon its release in 2003, notably winning the MC the Mercury Music Prize.