Dizzee Rascal says that Radiohead and Gorillaz “did not get the same reaction” at Glastonbury as he did

Dizzee Rascal has said that Radiohead and Gorillaz “did not get the same reaction” at Glastonbury as he did, branding Gorillaz’s 2010 headline slot at the festival in particular as “sleepy.”

The Bow MC performed at the Worthy Farm festival last month as a headliner on the West Holts Stage, which came ahead of the release of his latest album ‘Raskit’ – which is released on Friday (July 21).

In a new interview with The Guardian, Dizzee was asked about comments he made to the BBC following his Glastonbury appearance this year when he said: “They need to have me headline this thing. They’ve had no British rappers headline this festival… You can always count on me. Put me on that main stage.”

Dizzee followed up his belief that he should be headlining Glastonbury by comparing two of his past sets at the festival with two prominent acts that he has shared the bill with in recent years.

“What more have I got to do now, innit?” he said. “Because, sorry Gorillaz [who headlined in 2010] did not get the reaction I got. They’re not as big as me, they’ve not done as much as me culturally, know what I mean? And, not being funny, but that set was sleepy.

“Not to be rude, right, but I was on another stage while Radiohead headlined [this year] and they did not get the response I got. Let’s just be honest, if we’re gonna be doing that?”

