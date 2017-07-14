Dizzee Rascal responds to ‘imaginary feud’ with Wiley

'I’d be glad to expose that guy, but that’s not my job'

Amid the toing and froing of ‘diss tracks’, Dizzee Rascal has described his supposed ongoing beef with Wiley as an ‘imaginary feud’.

The two grime pioneers were once close friends and collaborators, before falling out over an incident in Aya Napa in 2003. Then, last month Wiley hit out at Dizzee amid rumours that he’d recorded a diss track against him on new album ‘Raskit‘. The song in question is ‘The Other Side’, on which he names Wiley on record for the first time with the lyrics “Tell Willy I don’t need a penpal / Stop writing me these letters because I don’t know what to do with them / It ain’t ever gonna be ’03 or ’02″.

Speaking to NME for this week’s cover feature, Dizzee said of the track: “What made me write that song? Being honest with myself. What did I say, anyway? It’s just me saying, ‘What do you want? This is an imaginary feud.’ If I don’t feel like working with someone, it don’t mean there’s no feud.

“I’ve learnt that putting that stuff out on Twitter don’t help a lot of the time, so sometimes you’ve got to put it in a song.”

The album also features the lyric “don’t need a co-sign from the Mayor, cos I got a pretty penny” – which many assumed to be a reference to when Wiley and others were photographed with Sadiq Khan at the NME Awards.

“It’s whatever – I didn’t say nothing about NME and I didn’t say nothing about Wiley,” replied Dizzee. “Look, Wiley always mentions me. The reason he kicked off about this track is because he was scared about what I was going to say, because I do actually know some stuff. I’d be glad to expose that guy, but that’s not my job.”