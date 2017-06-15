Dizzee Rascal shares ‘Raskit’ livestream video to launch new album

Dizzee Rascal has launched a new a livestream video, teasing what appears to be a new album which many believe to be called ‘Raskit’. Watch the drama as it unfolds below.

The grime star launched ‘Raskit’ and ‘727548‘ at 2pm today, linking to a livestream video. So far, he’s shared footage of him set at a desk and writing what appears to be an album tracklist:

‘Focus’ ‘Wot U Gonna Do’ ‘Space’ ‘ I Ain’t Even Gonna Lie’ ‘How Bad Do You Want It’ ‘Make It Last’ ‘Ghost’ ‘Business Man ‘Rap N’ Keep It Down’ ‘She Knows What She Wants’ ‘Dummy’ ‘Everything Must Go’ ‘Slow Your Roll’ ‘Sicka Dis Shit’ ‘Way I Am’ ‘Man Of The Hour’

He also shared a short clip of a new track with dramatic new music video:

While the whole stream is backed by what appears to be new artwork:

Check out the livestream below

After storming Wild Life festival at the weekend, Dizzee’s feud with old friend, collaborator and fellow grime pioneer Wiley was reignited.