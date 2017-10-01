Dizzee Rascal and Wiley Twitter beef leads to underage sex allegations and death threats

The grime pioneers clash on Twitter to reignite beef

Dizzee Rascal and Wiley have reignited their long-standing beef over Twitter, with Dizzee making underage sex allegations and death threats towards his grime peer.

The two grime pioneers were once close friends and collaborators before falling out over an incident in Aya Napa in 2003.

In June, Wiley hit out at Dizzee amid rumours that he’d recorded a diss track against him on new album ‘Raskit‘. The song in question, ‘The Other Side’, saw Dizzee mention Wiley with the lyrics: “Tell Willy I don’t need a penpal / Stop writing me these letters because I don’t know what to do with them / It ain’t ever gonna be ’03 or ’02″.

Speaking to NME in July, Dizzee later said of the track: “What made me write that song? Being honest with myself. What did I say, anyway? It’s just me saying, ‘What do you want? This is an imaginary feud.’ If I don’t feel like working with someone, it don’t mean there’s no feud. I’ve learnt that putting that stuff out on Twitter don’t help a lot of the time, so sometimes you’ve got to put it in a song.”

Dizzee added: “The reason he kicked off about this track is because he was scared about what I was going to say, because I do actually know some stuff. I’d be glad to expose that guy, but that’s not my job.”

Now the pair have clashed again on social media with a series of barbed tweets back and forth today (October 1). The dispute began with Dizzee claiming that he “was making Grime when Wiley was on Top of the pops with Pay as you Go and shacking up with school girls”. He also added: “I’m not the Godfather I’m GOD”, a reference to Wiley’s recent album ‘Godfather’.

Wiley responded by saying: “Dizzee you have 1 classic grime album you are not god and you haven’t helped anyone in grime except yourself”, arguing that Dizzee’s career “wouldn’t have happened” without his help.

Dizzee then went on to make further allegations about Wiley, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour with a 14 year-old and tweeting: “I’ve never seen a Nonce so protected since Saville”.

Wiley has denied Dizzee’s claims, with Tinchy Stryder entering the argument to dispute Dizzee’s side of the story. See those exchanges beneath.

At one point, Dizzee appeared to make a death threat towards Wiley in a now-deleted tweet. It read: “Wiley I know you think all this trolling is funny but one day you’re [going to] push me too far and I’m going to kill you. I hope you keep laughing”.

NME has contacted the press representatives of Dizzee Rascal and Wiley for further comment.