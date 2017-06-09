DJ Khaled’s new album ‘Grateful’ features Beyonce, Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and more

Album will be released on June 23

DJ Khaled has unveiled the full tracklist for his upcoming new album ‘Grateful’.

‘Grateful’ follows on from 2016’s ‘Major Key’ and will arrive on June 23.

Posting its tracklist to Instagram, Khaled has revealed that the record will be very star-studded, featuring the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z, Justin Bieber, Drake, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Calvin Harris, Chance The Rapper, Future, Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Nas, Alicia Keys, Young Thug and more.

See the tracklist in full below:

😳👀😳 #DJKHALED #GRATEFUL #TRACKLISTING 🔥#GRATEFUL #JUNE23RD FAN LUV PRE ORDER NOW !!!!! executive producer @asahdkhaled 🙏🏽🔑🌺🦁🙏🏽 A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Khaled’s young son Asahd features as the cover star on the artwork for Khaled’s new album ‘Grateful’. The infant also serves as executive producer for the record.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

DJ Khaled recently unveiled the video for his latest hit ‘I’m The One’. The short was filmed in an opulent Californian mansion and kicks off with a shot of Khaled and his son on a glamorous beachfront while a woman rides past on a horse. Khaled is heard phoning his famous mates and inviting them over to, “Celebrate life, success and our blessings,” before the track kicks in.

Recently, DJ Khaled filmed his son’s birth on Snapchat, while a parody Facebook group spread a photo that claimed the rapper was the head of ISIS.