The best DJs in the world revealed for 2017

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix tops DJ Mag's annual list

DJ Mag has unveiled its Top 100 DJs list for 2017.

The British dance music magazine has been publishing the list of the world’s best DJs, voted for by its readers, since 1997. Previous winners have included Paul Oakenfold, Carl Cox, Tiesto, Paul Van Dyk, Armin Van Buuren and David Guetta.

This year’s top spot was announced at the Top 100 DJs Awards ceremony, held at the Amsterdam Arena, with Dutch house DJ Martin Garrix named the top DJ in the world for the second year running.

“Last year, Martin Garrix made history when he became the youngest ever winner of the Top 100 DJs poll,” the magazine write. “Having rapidly climbed the chart over the past few years, he pipped legendary winners such as Tiësto, Armin van Buuren and Hardwell to the top spot, and knocked Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike off the throne. At the time there was a feeling that 2016 wouldn’t be the last time the young Dutchman claimed the title — there was a buzz about him that nobody else could really match, an ability to traverse the line between dance music and pop that nobody else could achieve quite as well — and now, a year on, he’s proved that hunch correct. Martin Garrix is still the world’s number one DJ.”

Accepting the prize at the Top 100 DJs Awards ceremony, Garrix said: “I’m feeling emotional, I’m feeling happy. I’m feeling fucking thankful for all your support since day one. This is not just my award, this is an award we all get together. Thank you so much.”

Belgian duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike came second while Armin van Buuren, Hardwell and Tiesto all completed the top five. The Chainsmokers, David Guetta and Steve Aoki also featured in the top 10, while Calvin Harris came 15th and Skrillex 16th.

The top 20 are below. See the full list here.