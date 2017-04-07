DJ receives prison sentence after playing Muslim call to prayer remix at Tunisia gig

DJ Dax received death threats after playing the track.

A British DJ has received a one-year prison sentence after he played a dance remix of the Muslim call to prayer at a gig in Tunisia.

Dax J, born in London and now based in Berlin, reportedly received death threats after playing the remix at a club in the town of Nabeul last Friday (March 31).

The remix used elements of the adhan, the sacred Islamic call to worship, which led to the club being shut down shortly after he played it. The town’s governor said after the club was shut down: “We will not allow attacks against religious feelings and the sacred.”

Watch footage of the controversial incident beneath.

According to the BBC, Dax J had already fled Tunisia when he was handed his prison sentence. He was charged with public indecency and offending public morality.

Dax J had already removed his Facebook and Twitter account due to the death threats, according to Resident Advisor.

He has also issued an apology for the incident, saying: “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been offended by music that I played at Orbit festival in Tunisia on Friday. It was never my intention to upset or cause offence to anybody.”