DJ slams police after tragedy of BPM Festival shooting

A world-renowned DJ has spoken out to slam Mexican police after a shooting this week at BPM Festival.

In the early hours of a Monday, five people were killed and 15 were left injured as music fans fled the scene of a shooting at the Elrow closing party of BPM Festival at Playa Del Carmen’s Blue Parrot Club. Jackmaster was Tweeting from the scene, telling fans: “Stay in ur fuckin hotel if you’re here at BPM”. He added:

Now, Billboard has spoken an ‘internationally-known DJ and produced’ who eye-witnessed the attacks and described his ordeal – accusing the police of not coming to action quick enough. The identity of the DJ has been protected for his own safety.

Recalling the “10-15 gunshots” than rang out between 2.30am and 3am, he said: “We heard what sounded like firecrackers and people started hitting the ground,” he recalls. “I looked up above my head and there were all these little red sparks like hitting wires.”

He continued: “It didn’t even seem real. There was a guy five meters in front of us and blood just started gushing out of his arm. And these kids covered in blood from the middle of the club were running towards the fence and that’s when more shots started going and everyone started running.

“None of the hotels on the beach would let anyone in to hide. They just kept forcing us down the beach. There was definitely someone at the top of the beach coming down because everyone just started running down the other way being, like, ‘There’s another f–king gunman.'”

Adding that there was a “massive panic from law enforcement”, the DJ added: “This felt like a statement. Closing night of BPM at the most iconic venue, and it’s being live-streamed. And this area is making money off this, so why would the cops just let this happen? They weren’t doing anything to help.

“I want people to know the truth, because it was not just some crazy lone gunman. I don’t know. It just doesn’t feel right.”

The incident has been dismissed as a terrorist act and is believed the be gang-related.

“It is with great sadness to share that police have confirmed reports of a lone shooter outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa Del Carmen earlier today, which resulted in five fatalities and fifteen injured,” said BPM Festival in a statement on Monday. “The violence began on 12th street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue.

“The BPM Festival has been working closely with the local authorities (Seguridad Publica / Policia Turistica) throughout the festival to ensure public safety and security for all visitors. We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation.

They added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families and all those affected by these tragic events.”

This year marked BPM Festival’s 10th anniversary.