They're currently holed up in the studio....

Django Django have announced that their next album will be released in January next year – and revealed that it features collaborations with both Metronomy and Slow Club.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The Scottish band are currently recording their third album at a specially-built studio in North London, and borrowed the services of Metronomy drummer Anna Prior for three months after heavy touring prompted drummer/producer David Maclean to take a brief break.

Describing the recording of the new record in a Tottenham warehouse, he told Mojo: “It’s where we all come to just mess about. You can do what you want to do without worrying about clock-watching or studio fees. To me, the last album felt a bit bloated.”

Another song on the record features the sole vocals of Slow Club‘s Rebecca Taylor after a duet with singer Vincent Neff was deemed “too cheesy”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“It’s a bit of a curveball for people maybe, ‘cos Vinnie isn’t on it”, Maclean said.

“But to me it’s got the Django melody.”

Django Django’s last big release came in the form of their contribution to the soundtrack of 2015 western Slow West, which starred Michael Fassbender and Ben Mendolsohn.

The film was directed by John MacLean, a former member of the Beta band and the brother of Django Django’s Dave MacLean.