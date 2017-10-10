Django Django unveil brand new single ‘Tic Tac Toe’ from new album ‘Marble Skies’

Their third album will land in January

Django Django are back. Check out their brand new single ‘Tic Tac Toe’ from upcoming new album ‘Marble Skies’ below.

The follow-up to their acclaimed 2015 sophomore album ‘Born Under Saturn‘ will be released on January 26, and sees the band exploring new ‘uncharted territories’ – from krautrock to electro, summer-pop, dancehall, jazz-fusion and beyond. The record is also said to be “a more concise and focused offering which recalls the dynamic, genre-blurring music of their debut”.

The album is launched by the quickfire scatter-pop of ‘Tic Tac Toe’, which comes accompanied by a surreal video directed by John Maclean – showing frontman Vincent Neff on a bizarre, haunting trip to Hastings.

“Thee film could be about the fading era of the beach arcades, time moving too fast, love and games, horror and happiness but it is actually about a man who needs to go buy a pint of milk to make a cup of tea,” said Maclean.

The tracklist for ‘Marble Skies’ is:

Marble Skies’ ‘Surface To Air’ ‘Champagne’ ‘Tic Tac Toe’ ‘Further’ ‘Sundials’ ‘Beam Me Up’ ‘In Your Beat’ ‘Real Gone’ ‘Fountains’

Django Django’s upcoming world tour dates are:

November

23 – Paris, La Gaîté Lyrique (LesinRocks festival)

25 – Edinburgh, Assembly Rooms (Alternative Peers’ Ball)