Watch War Child video for Dolly Parton cover of Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Story’

Song features on new War Child charity album, out now

War Child has released a video for Dolly Parton‘s cover of Brandi Carlile‘s ‘The Story’, which features the charity’s new benefit album.

‘Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of The Story – An Album to Benefit War Child’ was released last week (May 5) and sees artists including Parton, Adele, Pearl Jam, Kris Kristofferson, The Avett Brothers, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Margo Price, Torres and more covering songs from Carlile’s 2007 album ‘The Story’. Proceeds go towards War Child UK, which helps children affected in war-torn regions.

Watch War Child’s video for the track beneath.

“This is a David and Goliath story,” Carlile says in a statement. “Since becoming a mother, the reality of a child’s beautiful life being torn apart by war felt like too big of a problem for me. So I asked my heroes and friends to help me launch a rock at the giant that is our refugee crisis and help in the only way we know how: through the power of music.”

“This album defined our band and welded the Twins and me to one another forever. It’s been a transformative experience to revisit it 10 years later and watch it become something bigger than me. To hear the songs through the voices of my heroes is both surreal and humbling,” Carlile said.

Former US President Barack Obama provides a foreword for ‘Cover Stories’, saying: “As an artist, Brandi Carlile is using her talent on behalf of the most vulnerable among us, children living in areas of conflict. She reminds us that, together, we can build for our children a more just, peaceful world.”

The full album tracklisting is below:

1. Shovels & Rope – ‘Late Morning Lullaby’

2. Dolly Parton – ‘The Story’

3. Kris Kristofferson – ‘Turpentine’

4. Old Crow Medicine Show – ‘My Song’

5. Jim James – ‘Wasted’

6. The Avett Brothers – ‘Have You Ever’

7. Anderson East – ‘Josephine’

8. Secret Sisters – ‘Losing Heart’

9. Indigo Girls – ‘Cannonball’

10. Torres – ‘Until I Die’

11. Margo Price – ‘Downpour’

12. Ruby Amanfu – ‘Shadow On The Wall’

13. Pearl Jam – ‘Again Today’

14. Adele – ‘Hiding My Heart’