Dom from ‘Love Island’ was on ‘Skins’ and people only just realised

In a scene with Kaya Scodelario, no less.

Love Island star Dominic Lever has confirmed he once made an appearance in Skins.

The reality star actually appeared in a scene with Effy Stonem actress Kaya Scodelario, who went on to star in this year’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

His cameo role on the show was spotted by a Love Island fan on Twitter. “Tell me that isn’t Dom from Love Island in Skins,” she tweeted, to which Lever replied: “Yep.”

Meanwhile, the winner of Love Island, Kem Cetinay, has confirmed that he’s working on a surprise collaboration with Stormzy, after the grime star revealed that he was a fan of the ITV show and made an unexpected appearance.

When asked about what these plans might entail, Cetinay cryptically replied: “There’s definitely something going on. There’s going to be a thing. Everyone’s going to see it.”

Love Island, which finished last week, attracted a number of unlikely fans throughout its third series – including Liam Gallagher and Jeremy Corbyn.

The show’s cast also included former Blazin’ Squad star Marcel Somerville, which caused the band’s Spotify streams to rocket by 2500%. The band later appeared together on the Love Island reunion show.