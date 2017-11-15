Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani denies accusations of sexual misconduct

'They are untrue and defamatory'

After accusations of sexual misconduct spread across social media, Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani has issued a statement to deny the claims.

Earlier this week, allegations were made and spread by a number of Twitter users accusing the singer of inappropriate sexual behaviour with a female after a show. Now, he strongly refutes the allegations and says he will be taking legal action. The band issued a statement after learning of the claims when they landed in the US for a string of dates.

“We have recently landed in the US and have been made aware of the allegations that have been made on social media today against one of our band members,” Don Broco said last night. “We take the allegations very seriously and will be responding shortly.”

Damiani himself then spoke out.

“Following on from our statement yesterday, I totally refute the allegations made against me,” said Damiani in a statement. “They are untrue and defamatory. The matter is now in the hands of my legal representatives who will be instructed to take the appropriate action.”

The band are due to release their upcoming third studio album ‘Technology’ in February 2018.