Donald Glover explains why he’s retiring Childish Gambino

Glover recently said that the next Childish Gambino album will be the last.

Donald Glover has explained why he is planning to call time on Childish Gambino.

On stage at Governors Ball in New York City at the weekend, the actor-rapper ended his set with a bombshell. Before exiting the stage, he told the crowd: “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album.”

Discussing his reasons for retiring his rap project, Glover told The Huffington Post: “There’s nothing worse than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’ You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

He added: “Like I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk. Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at Atlanta as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”

Glover has spoken about Childish Gambino being a temporary project in the past. “I want to have periods in my life. I feel like Childish Gambino is a period that should come to a close. I like endings,” he said back in 2015.