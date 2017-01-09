Donald Glover calls Migos “the Beatles of this generation”

Glover's shout-out to the Atlanta trio at last night's Golden Globes has also seen their song 'Bad and Boujee' enjoy a spike in streams

Donald Glover has praised Atlanta trap trio Migos, branding them “the Beatles of this generation.”

The actor, writer and comedian – who also makes music under the moniker Childish Gambino – praised Migos during his acceptance speech for Best Television Comedy for his show, Atlanta, at the Golden Globes last night (January 8). After thanking the cast, crew and people of Atlanta, Glover gave a special shout-out to Migos: “not for being on the show, but for making ‘Bad and Boujee’ – like, that’s the best song ever.'”

Glover went a step further in a press conference following the conclusion of the awards in LA, declaring that Migos are “the Beatles of this generation.” The trio have often been favourably compared by their fans to The Fab Four on social media, where the hashtag #MigosBetterThanBeatles has regularly been shared since 2014. Migos member Quavo even referenced the comparison in the 2015 song ‘Street Nigga Sacrifice’, rapping: “They sayin’ Migos better than the Beatles / Paul McCartney, I would like to meet him“.

Addressing a question from a reporter about why he mentioned Migos in his speech, Glover praised the trio’s particular influence on hip-hop music in his home city.

“I think they’re the Beatles of this generation and I don’t think they get a lot of respect beyond Atlanta. There’s a generation of kids that are growing up on something that’s completely separate from a whole group of people. That song [‘Bad and Boujee’] is just fly. There’s no better song to have sex to.”

It has since been revealed that the Migos song Glover mentioned, ‘Bad and Boujee’, has enjoyed a spike in streams since the Golden Globes last night. According to Twitter user Andrew Barber, the song has now hit 67 million plays on Spotify, while it has gained 10 million more YouTube views in the past 12 hours.

