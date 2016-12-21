And it's hardly an A-list bill

The line-up for Donald Trump‘s pre-inauguration ‘All-American Ball’ has been announced.

The President-elect is set to assume office on January 20, and the night before Trump will appear at the event at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. It’s being billed as “a toast to American culture, featuring a stellar list of special guests, plus multiple areas of entertainment and attractions, which represent the diversity, energy and promise of America.”

The performers at the ‘All-American Bill’ have now been revealed by the organisers, with Nashville singer/songwriter Beau Davidson, ’80s cover band The Reagan Years (who only perform songs that were released when Ronald Reagan was President), and The Mixx – “the Mid-Atlantic’s hottest Party Band!”

DJ sets from DJs Romin, Young Rye, Flow and Freedom will also take place.

Tickets for the ‘All-American Ball’ are on sale now for an eye-watering $350 (£282.50), with a promise on the website that “ticket prices will increase soon.”

Trump has seemingly struggled, meanwhile, with booking performers for his grand inauguration on January 20. Earlier today the President-elect told CNBC that Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli would not be performing at the ceremony.

However, Texas rapper Post Malone has said that he would be open to the idea of performing at the inauguration – if the money was right.