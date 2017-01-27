Donald Trump calls Madonna ‘disgusting’

US President hits out at singer for controversial Women's March speech

Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States, has described Madonna as “disgusting” in a televised interview.

Trump appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Thursday night (January 26) when he was asked about recent comments the singer made at last weekend’s Women’s March on Washington DC.

Madonna’s controversial speech saw her tell anti-Trump protestors: “I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.” There has since been calls for Madonna to be arrested for her comments. She has also been banned from a Texas radio station.

Asked by Hannity what his thoughts were about Madonna’s remarks, Trump said: “Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt the whole cause. I thought her, and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular—I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.” Watch in the clip beneath.

It has since been noted how in 1991 a spokesperson for Trump boasted to People magazine about how “important, beautiful women call [Trump] all the time”, listing Madonna as an example. Also that year, Madonna said of Trump’s political ambitions: “Donald Trump is powerful? He’s a wimp. Oh, don’t print that. I want tickets to the next Tyson fight. But Donald Trump? Isn’t there anyone else? Couldn’t we get someone more handsome?”

Meanwhile, Cyndi Lauper is also among those to criticise Madonna’s Women’s March speech. Appearing on US TV’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lauper argued: “I don’t think that it served our purpose because anger is not better than clarity and humanity, that is what opens people’s minds”.

Watch Green Day speak about Trump’s US election win below: