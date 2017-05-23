Donald Trump denounces Manchester attack perpetrator as ‘evil loser’

'I won't call them monsters because they would like that term,' says the US President.

Donald Trump has denounced the perpetrator of last night’s Manchester terrorist attack as an “evil loser”.

The US President, who is currently on a tour of the Middle East, said today that the people of America “stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom”.

“I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term,” he said, according to The Guardian. “They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are. They are losers. And we will have more of them. But they are losers, just remember that.”

“Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed, we cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people,” he added.

Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed this morning that 22 people were killed and 59 others were injured in the attack shortly after last night’s Ariana Grande concert. Fans were leaving the show at Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber attacked the foyer. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has paid tribute to the attack’s victims and said that all campaigning for the upcoming general election has been “suspended”.

Which gigs will be affected by the Manchester terror attack?

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has also spoken out to condemn the ‘evil’ terrorist attack, adding: “Our first thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured and we will do whatever we can to support them.”

READ: Manchester terror attack – how to check if family and friends are OK

While Ariana Grande said that she was ‘broken’ after the attack, the entertainment world has spoken out in tribute – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Meanwhile, the NHS has issued advice to blood donors in the wake of the attack.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.