Awkward video surfaces of Donald Trump driving his family around to Taylor Swift

The video sees Trump listening to Swift's track 'Blank Space'.

A video of Donald Trump driving his family around while listening to Taylor Swift has surfaced online.

The video dates back to 2014 but it recently resurfaced on Melania Trump’s Facebook page (May 8).

In the video, Trump is seen driving a $500,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom while Taylor Swift’s 2014 track ‘Blank Space’ plays on the stereo. You can see the video below.

Last week (May 5), it was revealed that Taylor Swift is said to be “entirely focused” on writing new music for her next album.

The Pennsylvania-born singer last released an album in 2014, ‘1989’ – her fifth studio LP. The record was later covered in its entirety by Ryan Adams.

Having taken a break from music and the public eye in recent months, a source close to Swift has now disclosed that the singer is currently writing her next album – and is “entirely focused” on the new project.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Chicago’s Trump Tower is to be obscured by pigs inspired by Pink Floyd for one day this summer.

The building will have four gold pigs placed in front of it that will cover up the President’s name.

Architect Jeffrey Roberts is behind the stunt and announced the installation, called ‘Flying Pigs On Parade’, last November.

As Architectural Digest reports, each pig is 30 feet by 15 feet and will be tethered to a barge on the Chicago river. Roberts also plans to move them to other cities in the US with buildings owned by Trump.

“In 1977, Pink Floyd rendered their musical interpretation of the allegory into the concept album ‘Animals’ in response to social-political conditions in late-70s Britain,” Roberts said of the project on its official website. “Like Orwell’s book, the interpretative messages of ‘Animals’ have unfortunately become highly relevant again.”