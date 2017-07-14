He attended a Bastille Day parade in Paris.

Donald Trump has continued his state visit to France by attending a Bastille Day parade, where a military band played an medley of Daft Punk songs.

But while the band’s take on one of France’s finest musical exports is mightily impressive, their performance was only topped by The Donald’s reaction to the whole thing.

Despite seemingly dishing out praise to President Emanuel Macron at the start of the routine, Trump becomes increasingly bored, bewildered, and looks like a man who would rather be anywhere else by the time that they start playing Harder, Better, Faster.

Macron, meanwhile, appears to be the figure of Bastille Day joy – and is seen grinning throughout the performance.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

According to some people, however, his grin could well be the face of a man who is only too happy in knowing that he’s trolling the President of the United States.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote: ” I love how France under Macron is now just trolling Trump en masse. @ POTUS DON’T EVEN KNOW DAFT PUNK.”

Another said: “Do you think this visit was actually just so Macron could troll Trump and subliminally call him a “Daft Punk”?

Meanwhile, Andy Serkis recently proved that Trump’s tweets sound eerily similar to a certain creature from Middle Earth after he read them out in the voice of Gollum.