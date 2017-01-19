Watch Donald Trump take to the stage to The Rolling Stones’ ‘Heart Of Stone’ at inauguration concert

It isn't the first time Trump has used the band's music

Donald Trump took to the stage at his inauguration concert to The Rolling Stones‘ ‘Heart Of Stone’. Watch footage of that beneath.

While Trump is set to be sworn in as US President at a ceremony in Washington DC tomorrow (January 20), this evening (January 19) sees the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert take place at the Lincoln Memorial. It includes performances from 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, Sam Moore, Jon Voight, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart, Lee Greenwood and Marty Roe.

Earlier today, Trump arrived at the concert, taking to the stage to the Stones’ 1965 track. It’s not the first time Trump’s used the band’s music either, having used ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ to end his acceptance speech following his US election win.

The Rolling Stones have distanced themselves from Trump’s use of their songs, with Mick Jagger saying of his election victory: “Everyone outside the US is kind of mystified, I’d say, that’s the polite word”.

Drummer Charlie Watts, meanwhile, has said that he doesn’t think Trump will be as radical as he was during the campaign. He told the Associated Press: “I don’t think he’s gonna be as radical as he was coming into it. I think a lot of what he said is gonna be tempered down, because if it isn’t, it’s gonna be a hell of bloody ride for four years.”